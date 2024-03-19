Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADVM. StockNews.com upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.
In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,834 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 452,678 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
