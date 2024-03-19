TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.40. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 229,026 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 683,441 shares during the period. Think Investments LP increased its position in TaskUs by 34.7% during the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,087,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 537,621 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TaskUs by 4.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,664,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 74,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

