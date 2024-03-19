TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.
View Our Latest Analysis on TaskUs
TaskUs Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 229,026 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 683,441 shares during the period. Think Investments LP increased its position in TaskUs by 34.7% during the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,087,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 537,621 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TaskUs by 4.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,664,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 74,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs Company Profile
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TaskUs
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.