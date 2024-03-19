Mizuho Begins Coverage on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.20 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Shares of SFIX opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $272.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.92. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,977,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 121,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 137,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

