PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.95% from the company’s previous close.

PetIQ Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.93 million, a P/E ratio of 259.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 142.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in PetIQ by 29.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.