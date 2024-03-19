Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s previous close.

DAVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Endava Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

NYSE:DAVA opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.10. Endava has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $81.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Endava by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,588,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,950,000 after acquiring an additional 333,749 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Endava by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,115,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,668,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 16.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,650,000 after acquiring an additional 256,250 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Endava by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,451,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,995,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the third quarter worth about $58,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

