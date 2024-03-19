DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

