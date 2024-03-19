Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Valvoline by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

