City State Bank Acquires 118 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

City State Bank raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 157.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.43 and a 200 day moving average of $128.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,119 shares of company stock worth $3,711,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

