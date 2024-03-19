Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLOB. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price target (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.82.

Get Globant alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Globant Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE GLOB opened at $207.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.43.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Globant by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Globant by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 2.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.