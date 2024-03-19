City State Bank Trims Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

City State Bank trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $12,864,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $300,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

