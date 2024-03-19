Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MOD. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $89.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.