TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TIXT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TIXT stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.94. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,259,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 272,473 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Stories

