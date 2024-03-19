Short Interest in Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Declines By 9.7%

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Matrix Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:GMGI opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Golden Matrix Group has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group ( NASDAQ:GMGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

