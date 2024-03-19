Short Interest in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Drops By 9.7%

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 789 shares of company stock worth $182,213. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 52.9% in the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 35.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Biogen by 13.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Biogen by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $219.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.35 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

