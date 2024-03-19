Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Down 9.7% in February

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 966,600 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 2.0 %

JACK opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The business had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,946 shares of company stock valued at $552,750 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

