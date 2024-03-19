Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Down 9.6% in February

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 105,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Argan Stock Up 1.0 %

Argan stock opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. Argan has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $659.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

