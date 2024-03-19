Range Financial Group LLC Sells 36,387 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,387 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 111,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 52,119 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,172,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 251,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,400,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,709,000 after buying an additional 2,404,674 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 337,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 69,306 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at $399,867.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Fowler acquired 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,783.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 113,500 shares of company stock worth $174,780. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE LUMN opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.11. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.