Range Financial Group LLC Sells 4,587 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $64,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.1 %

PJUN opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.