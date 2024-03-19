Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Drops By 9.6%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GAINZ opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $24.76.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.3047 dividend. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

