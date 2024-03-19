TR Property (LON:TRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $370.00

TR Property (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 307.15 ($3.91), with a volume of 331523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($3.93).

TR Property Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £974.29 million, a P/E ratio of -174.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 317.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 304.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TR Property news, insider Andrew Vaughan bought 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £74,999.52 ($95,479.97). In other TR Property news, insider Tim Gillbanks purchased 5,000 shares of TR Property stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 314 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £15,700 ($19,987.27). Also, insider Andrew Vaughan bought 23,148 shares of TR Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £74,999.52 ($95,479.97). 5.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TR Property Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

