2,534 Shares in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDV. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.90. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $92.77.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.