Harbor Group Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.04 and its 200 day moving average is $201.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

