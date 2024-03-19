Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes $446,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

