Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 616 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $52.45.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.75%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.