Range Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of Seneca Foods worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 1,937.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth $216,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at $275,000. 48.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $59.99.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.48 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 3.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott bought 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $85,504.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,669.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Featured Articles

