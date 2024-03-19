Range Financial Group LLC Buys 119 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $268,659,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,523,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,279,000 after purchasing an additional 392,945 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 346,785 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.15.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,744.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,797 shares of company stock worth $1,152,053. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $235.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.42 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

