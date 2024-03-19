Range Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 825 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.00.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $513.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

