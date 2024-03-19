Range Financial Group LLC Invests $294,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,466,000 after buying an additional 2,516,702 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $5,345,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9,280.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 99,302 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $2,879,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after buying an additional 67,305 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

