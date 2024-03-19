GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Decreased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of GSK by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in GSK by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,653 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

