Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.08. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

