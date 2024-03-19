NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $115.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,775,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.