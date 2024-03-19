HC Wainwright Cuts Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Price Target to $0.80

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAKGet Free Report) (TSE:NDM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $0.90 to $0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 154.70% from the stock’s current price.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,770 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,421 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 358.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,384 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 610,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 511,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,680 shares in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.