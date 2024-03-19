HC Wainwright Cuts Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Price Target to $0.80

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $0.90 to $0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 154.70% from the stock’s current price.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,770 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,421 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 358.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,384 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 610,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 511,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,680 shares in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

