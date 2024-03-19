Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 487.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $152.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 68,884 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,075,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 515,959 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 32,897 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 324,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 179,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

