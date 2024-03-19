Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 363.32% from the company’s current price.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.8 %

ACXP stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 285,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

