Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,769,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 312.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 960,109 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 27.8% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 461,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 540.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 323,901 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

