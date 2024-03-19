Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 320.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

