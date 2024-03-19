Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 138.38% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,976 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 117,596 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 123,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
