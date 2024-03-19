Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 28.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,888,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $63,435,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

