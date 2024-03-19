Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of QSR opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $633,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,793,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $633,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 408,792 shares of company stock worth $31,016,900. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.