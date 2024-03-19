SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,613,000 after acquiring an additional 416,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,498,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.59. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

