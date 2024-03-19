Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

