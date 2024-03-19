5,511 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FI. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $152.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $152.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,778,157 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.



