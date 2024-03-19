Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1374 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

ETO opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $25.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 77,497 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

