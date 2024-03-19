Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1374 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
ETO opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $25.21.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
