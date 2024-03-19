Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:ETB opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
