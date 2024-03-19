Bank7 Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Bank7 has increased its dividend by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Bank7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank7

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $542,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,351.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bank7 by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bank7 by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Bank7 by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

See Also

