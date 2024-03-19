New World Development Company Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
New World Development Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NDVLY opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. New World Development has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.
About New World Development
