Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 131,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

