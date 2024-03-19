Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $23.82.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.