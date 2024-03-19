Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Global Indemnity Group has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

