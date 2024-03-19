Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOI opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

