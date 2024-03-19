Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EOI opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
