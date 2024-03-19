Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

