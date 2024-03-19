Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $13.04.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
