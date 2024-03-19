Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.